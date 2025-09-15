Union City, N.J. names school after Judge Esther Salas, whose son was killed in attack on her home

A Union County, New Jersey school now bares the name of federal District Court Judge Esther Salas, who survived an unthinkable attack on her family.

The honor comes five years after her 20-year-old son, Daniel, was killed by a disgruntled attorney at her home. Her husband was seriously wounded. The shooter, Den Hollander, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound the next day, police said.

Esther Salas Academy

Salas cut the ribbon outside Esther Salas Academy on Monday in Union City, where she grew up the daughter of immigrants and attended public schools. She later attended Rutgers University and Rutgers Law School before eventually becoming the first Hispanic magistrate judge in the District of New Jersey.

She credits what she calls her "Fs" -- foundation, faith and family.

"Thanks to my mom and to my faith, I stand here today just so proud, so grateful, so humble," Judge Salas said.

At a time when political violence is on the minds of many, public service can come with sacrifice. U.S. Sen. Andy Kim said Judge Salas is a model to help get us through difficult, divisive times.

"To be confronted by unexpected and undeserved violence, but to be able to respond with dignity and decency, with humanity, but also a recommitment to public service, a recommitment to this country," Kim said.

Daniel's Law

Salas' story is one of perseverance. After the deadly attack on her family, Salas become a leading voice for judicial security and privacy protections, leading to the passage of "Daniel's Law" in New Jersey.

"And I can tell you that I didn't want to live that day. I tell people that if there was a gun or a knife or a hole or a ledge, I would have jumped off of it. But my faith, my faith in God, and my mother's strength kicked in," Salas said.

Judge Salas said she hopes she can inspire the kids in the new middle school to succeed, adding it will take love, faith, and a lot of hard work.