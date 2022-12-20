Judge Esther Salas, whose son was murdered at their home, applauds federal law to protect judges and their families

Judge Esther Salas applauds federal law to help protect judges and their families

Judge Esther Salas applauds federal law to help protect judges and their families

Judge Esther Salas applauds federal law to help protect judges and their families

NEWARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey judge's heartbreaking story put the spotlight on the safety of federal judges across the country.

U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas' son, Daniel Anderl, was murdered by a man who intended to kill her.

Monday, Salas was joined New Jersey's senators to announce an act in her son's name that will help protect federal judges.

"We are so very proud to be Daniel's parents. Thank you honey. We love you," said Salas.

Salas has been fighting for two years to make sure no other family ever goes through the pain she and her husband have endured. Monday, Salas said she finally feels at peace.

"Daniel's senseless murder made sense of his life," Salas said.

The federal legislation named after her son, Daniel, makes it a crime to publish addresses, phone numbers and other personal information of federal judges and their families online.

"We just have so much gratitude to our home state senators and Congresswoman Sherrill, and along with all the members of Congress who really worked together in a bipartisan way to see this day happen," Salas said.

Her son was shot and killed by a lawyer posing as a delivery driver back in July 2020. The attorney, angry with the judge, went to her New Brunswick home to assassinate her, but Daniel answered the door.

Salas' husband Mark was also critically wounded, but recovered.

"Mark and I were only able to have one child. We called him our karma baby. To see him and to lose him that day was a pain that I thought I could overcome," Salas said.

"She was targeted for being a woman on the bench, and specifically one of only two Latina judges on the District Court of New Jersey," said Sen. Robert Menendez.

The act also authorizes the U.S. Marshals Service to hire additional staffing to help protect federal judges.

"We're seeing a rise in threats on federal judges. This will make the judiciary safer," said Sen. Cory Booker.

"My son didn't sacrifice his life so we would squander ours," Salas said. "I will never forget my son. I move forward with him, always."

Salas says her faith and belief she'll reunite with Daniel in the afterlife gives her strength to go on.