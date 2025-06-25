N.J. Judge Esther Salas speaks after Minnesota lawmaker shootings, which bear similarity to her son's killing

Slain Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were gunned down at their home on June 14, will be laid to rest this weekend. Authorities say the gunman was politically motivated.

The tragedy is eerily similar to what unfolded at the home of federal Judge Esther Salas almost five years ago when her son was murdered.

Judge's son fatally shot at New Jersey home

"I sit here on what will be five years without the most important person in my life, and it makes me sad that we're, we're still struggling with so much hatred," she told CBS News New York's Lisa Rozner.

Salas says she's sad to see public officials gunned down since her own tragedy on July 19, 2020.

Salas and her husband Mark Anderl were celebrating their son Daniel's 20th birthday at their North Brunswick home when a man dressed as a delivery worker rang the bell. He fatally shot Daniel. Her husband was also wounded, but survived.

"When I was told by the doctors that my son didn't make it, I didn't want to live," Salas said.

But through faith, friendship and family, she survived - and is speaking out.

Daniel's Law in New Jersey protects public officials' personal information from being disclosed online, and in 2022, a federal law in her son's name was created prohibiting the posting of data, like addresses and phone numbers, of federal judges and their family.

"I know their pain, and I'm sending them love"

Nationwide, threats of political violence are on the rise. Since 2017, Capitol Police say threats against members of Congress are up 140%, the highest they've ever been.

A 2023 national survey from the Brennan Center for Justice found 43% of state legislators experience threats.

Salas says it hit close to home when she learned of the assassinations of Hortman and her husband. Like Salas' case, the suspect impersonated someone – in this case, law enforcement – and rang the doorbell before shooting.

She has some advice for Hortman's family, as someone who has unfortunately been in their shoes.

"They need to huddle together, to let people help them," she said. "I know their pain, and I'm sending them love ... I think it's necessary."

Salas has been organizing online forums called "Speak Up For Justice" so people across the country can voice their support for the judiciary in a nonpartisan way. One of those forums is being held at 9 a.m. Thursday.