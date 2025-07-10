Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman guilty of sneaking onto Delta flight from NYC to Paris sentenced to time served

By
Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

Convicted JFK stowaway sentenced to time served
Convicted JFK stowaway sentenced to time served 00:34

The woman convicted of sneaking onto a Delta Air Lines flight from New York City to Paris was sentenced to time served Thursday.

Svetlana Dali was found guilty on a federal stowaway charge in May, months after a grand jury indicted her as prosecutors alleged she snuck onto a plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport and illegally flew to France. 

Stowaway sentenced for sneaking onto NYC-Paris flight

Dali has been in federal custody for the past seven months.

In November, French authorities took her into custody when Delta Flight No. 264 landed at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. She was discovered without a boarding pass in midair. 

Dali was later removed from her return flight over a disturbance before takeoff. 

screengrab-00003.jpg
Svetlana Dali is seen on board a plane as she returns to New York City on Dec. 4, 2024.  CNN

Eventually, Dali returned to New York in December and was rearrested in Buffalo for allegedly removing her GPS monitor and trying to enter Canada.

Dali remains behind bars, facing a separate charge in Connecticut for allegedly breaching security at Bradley International Airport.

She's been jailed at the Brooklyn Detention Center, where Sean "Diddy" Combs and Luigi Mangione, the UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect, are also being held.

Combs was denied bond after being convicted on prostitution-related charges and will be sentenced in October.

Mark Prussin

Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.