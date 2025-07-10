Woman guilty of sneaking onto Delta flight from NYC to Paris sentenced to time served

The woman convicted of sneaking onto a Delta Air Lines flight from New York City to Paris was sentenced to time served Thursday.

Svetlana Dali was found guilty on a federal stowaway charge in May, months after a grand jury indicted her as prosecutors alleged she snuck onto a plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport and illegally flew to France.

Dali has been in federal custody for the past seven months.

In November, French authorities took her into custody when Delta Flight No. 264 landed at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. She was discovered without a boarding pass in midair.

Dali was later removed from her return flight over a disturbance before takeoff.

Svetlana Dali is seen on board a plane as she returns to New York City on Dec. 4, 2024.

Eventually, Dali returned to New York in December and was rearrested in Buffalo for allegedly removing her GPS monitor and trying to enter Canada.

Dali remains behind bars, facing a separate charge in Connecticut for allegedly breaching security at Bradley International Airport.

She's been jailed at the Brooklyn Detention Center, where Sean "Diddy" Combs and Luigi Mangione, the UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect, are also being held.

