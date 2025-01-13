Accused Delta stowaway indicted after flying from New York to Paris

Accused stowaway to stay behind bars, appear again before judge on Friday

NEW YORK -- A woman arrested for allegedly sneaking onto a Delta Air Lines flight from New York City to Paris has been indicted by a grand jury in the Eastern District of New York.

Svetlana Dali was detained after a Delta flight attendant found her on the plane without a boarding pass after departing John. F. Kennedy International Airport in November.

Dali, 57, was taken into custody by French authorities when the plane landed at Charles de Gaulle Airport. She was later removed from a return flight for causing a disturbance prior to takeoff, but eventually arrived back in New York in December.

Dali was charged after admitting in an FBI interview to stowing away and intentionally evading security and Delta employees, the criminal complaint said.

She was re-arrested later that month for allegedly removing her court-ordered GPS monitoring device and trying to enter Canada.

Dali faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the stowaway charge.