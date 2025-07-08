Sean "Diddy" Combs' attorneys hope to move his October sentencing date up

A remote hearing will be held Tuesday in the Sean "Diddy" Combs case in Manhattan.

Combs, 55, was denied bond last week after being convicted on prostitution-related charges. He was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering. That outcome apparently led to his fellow inmates giving him a standing ovation when Combs returned to jail.

"They all said: 'We never get to see anyone who beats the government,'" attorney Marc Agnifilo told The Associated Press in a weekend interview days after the jury reached its verdict.

Combs remains jailed in a federal lockup in Brooklyn.

During Tuesday's hearing, prosecutors, defense and the judge will discuss the sentencing schedule. Combs is currently set to be sentenced in October. His defense team wants to move that date up.

The hearing is set to get underway at 2 p.m.

The maximum possible sentence for each of the two guilty counts is 10 years in prison. He's already served 10 months, which will be credited against whatever he is sentenced to.

Sean "Diddy" Combs denied bail after verdict

After 14 hours of deliberations, a jury of eight men and four women found Combs not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking but guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs dropped to his knees and prayed after the verdict was read.

The defense later argued for bail for Combs, saying, "He is a man who's in the process of working on himself. He has been a model prisoner."

The judge told defense attorneys the burden was on them to establish that Combs posed no danger and referenced the defense telling jurors during the trial that a video of Combs attacking Cassie Ventura was domestic violence.

"And you full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury there was violence here and domestic violence is violence," the judge said.

The government argued against bail, saying among other things what he was found guilty of requires mandatory detention. However, prosecutors did say they would work hard with the defense to expedite sentencing.