NYC marks 100 days until FIFA World Cup 2026

The excitement is building in New York City ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On Tuesday morning, officials marked 100 days until the tournament kicks off by lighting up the Empire State Building.

N.Y., N.J. are "preparing to welcome the world"

Along with mascots Maple the Moose, Zury the Jaguar and Clutch the Bald Eagle, World Cup officials from near and not-too-far gathered to let the world know it's almost time for the world's biggest soccer tournament.

Beyond lighting the New York City icon, FIFA unveiled the tournament poster and a countdown clock in The Shops at Columbus Circle to mark the milestone.

Alex Lasry, CEO of the FIFA World Cup 2026 New York-New Jersey Host Committee, said the committee is preparing to welcome the world, finalizing fan engagements, security and transportation plans.

The Federal Transit Administration is investing $100 million in transit systems for host cities.

"A few million people coming here over the course of 40 days, and we're expecting over $3 billion of economic impact," Lasry said.

"Seventy percent of Americans call themselves soccer fans, and 20% say they're obsessed," said JT Batson, CEO and secretary general of the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Batson said the federation's focus is three-fold: drive the sport forward, make sure everyone feels part of the experience, and "put our team in the best position to win."

Historic year for the FIFA World Cup

The roster will be announced at an open-to-the-public launch party on May 26 in New York City.

Team USA will play its first game in Los Angeles on June 12.

It will be a historic year for the World Cup as it marks the first time it's being hosted across three nations: the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

"I'm so looking forward to it because I think together, the three nations can show how united we can be, irrespective of whatever else is going on in the world," said Peter Augruso, president of Canada Soccer.

On Tuesday night, the Empire State Building will boast the colors of the U.S., Canada and Mexico flags in rotation.

Fans getting excited for FIFA World Cup

Pele Soccer Times Square boasts walls of World Cup merch.

"Everyone's getting ready for the World Cup," sales associate Zaid Hakim said.

Hakim said choosing his favorite to win is simple.

"Portugal because I love Ronaldo," he said.

MetLife is set to host eight matches, including the final on July 19. The first, Brazil vs. Morocco, kicks off June 13.