Vigil held for Jersey City child fatally struck by UPS truck

A vigil was held in Jersey City on Sunday for a child who was struck and killed by a UPS truck this weekend.

Police say it happened at the corner of Jersey Avenue and Sixth Street on Friday afternoon. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the UPS driver stayed on the scene and was fully cooperative.

A UPS spokesperson said in a statement, "We are heartbroken by the tragic accident Friday afternoon in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones. We are fully cooperating with authorities to understand what happened. Since this is an active investigation, we must refer any additional questions to the authorities."

Jersey City community mourns loss of 6-year-old Eli Bender

Friends identified the child as 6-year-old Eli Bender, and said he was riding his bike with his father at the time of the crash.

Hundreds gathered in Hamilton Park on Sunday, holding candles in the rain to remember the young boy.

"We're all hurting," neighbor Catriona Rubenis-Stevens said. "The loss of one child is the loss, we feel it as a community."

"It is simply not right for any parent to have to bury their own child, and one that is so very young and full of promise," one speaker said.

The family's rabbi, Rabbi Leana Moritt of Temple Beth, was among those trying to be the pillar of strength for Eli's family while trying to come to terms with his death.

"When life stops, you can't imagine how to how to take the next steps," she said.

Eli Bender, 6, was struck by a UPS truck and killed in Jersey City on June 13, 2025. CBS News New York

"Speaking from myself as a mother of a 6-year-old ... You know, you're constantly worried. We live around the corner from Eli. My son and Eli were friends," Rubenis-Stevens said.

In the middle of the sorrow, some are angry, demanding more safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

"The community needs change. The community needs safer streets. I'm sick of instances in the two-block walk to school where I've had to yell at drivers during school hours," Rubenis-Stevens said.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.