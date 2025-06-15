Watch CBS News

Jersey City mourning after 6-year-old boy struck, killed by UPS truck

There is grief across Jersey City over a 6-year-old boy who died after he was hit by a UPS truck while riding his bike with his dad. CBS News New York's Naveen Dhaliwal reports.
