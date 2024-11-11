Struggle to contain deadly wildfire in New York and New Jersey continues

WEST MILFORD, N.J. - The deadly Jennings Creek wildfire continues to burn near the New York border.

Authorities said Monday afternoon the 5,000-acre fire is 20% contained, with 10% containment in both New York and New Jersey. Authorities said they've deployed a spectrum of resources to battle the blaze, including 33 five-person hand crews, five engines, four water tankers, six helicopters and 230 people in the field all battling the fire.

New York state forest ranger volunteer Daniel Vasquez, 18, was killed by a falling tree while battling the fire Saturday. He was a recent graduate of Ramapo High School in the East Ramapo Central School District. He played baseball there and was Rockland County's athlete of the season in 2024.

"My prayers go out to his family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time. I commend his dedication to serving and protecting his fellow New Yorkers, and his bravery on the front lines," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

Light rain helps, but not a lot

A quarter of an inch of rain fell on the fire early Monday morning, which helped crews get some much needed rest.

Twelve homeowners on Cliff Road evacuated their residents voluntarily. Fortunately, there has been no structural damage to those homes, authorities said. Those homes, however, were temporarily without power.

Greenwood Lakes school district middle school will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday, officials said.

"Let's make no mistake, this is one of the worst natural disasters the town of Warwick has seen in many, many years," Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer said. "If things turn south, the threat to life and the threat to property could really take a turn for the worse."

Dwyer praised first responders, local residents and the state of New York for their cooperation and help fighting the fire.

"Everybody's been working and collaborating almost seemlessly," Dwyer said.

"This is pretty rare that we have a drought going this far into the fall. Probably haven't seen a drought like this, like the mayor said, haven't seen anything like this in 50 years. We'll put this into perspective. Last season, from October 1st to the current day, New York State Forest Rangers responded to nine fires for 18 acres. This year we responded to 61 fires for almost 3,400 acres. A sixfold number of fires, a vast increase - a geometrical increase - in the number of acreage, and mostly because of this large fire," Forest Ranger Bryan Gallagher said.

The first five inches of ground is bone dry due to lack of rain, increasing the chance that the fire will smolder and reignite, Gallagher said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Additional information is expected to be released during an afternoon press conference you can watch live on CBS News New York at 3 p.m.

This fire season has set records in New York and New Jersey,

Despite the rain, the wildfire is still burning. The winds are of concern, and could contribute to additional spreading. It continues to impact air quality as smoke billows throughout the affected areas in Rockland and Passaic counties.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says the Garden State and New York's Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Forest Protection and Management are in unified command to battle the fire.

Drought conditions have fueled the flames.

Some residents in the threatened areas are taking precautions before voluntarily evacuating. There are road closures in the area.

"When I got there, I cleared the leaves off of my lawn, and last night I wet the lawn when it got dark so that it would be a little more moist," resident Mark Koch said. "For the most part, the ashes that were landing were dry. There were no embers that were glowing red or anything to set anything on fire, so that was good. But there were ashes that were landing."