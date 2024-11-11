Dariel Vasquez, killed fighting the Jennings Creek wildfire, remembered by Rockland County community

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- As first responders work to save structures from the Jennings Creek wildfire, one family is dealing with a heartbreaking loss.

On Monday in Rockland County, people gathered at Ramapo High School to remember 18-year-old Dariel Vasquez, a New York State Parks aide who died while assisting at the fire scene.

"Dariel was always positive"

Every tear was a tribute, and there were many tears on the high school's baseball field.

"Dariel was always positive. He was a very positive person," friend Ryack Mota said.

"That's just who he is," Teddy Goldstein added.

Dariel Vasquez played second base for the East Ramapo baseball team and was described by his former coach as the hardest-working player on the team. CBS News New York

Vasquez played second base, but number 7 was first in the lineup in terms of commitment and leadership.

"He was just the hardest worker, on the field, off the field. He put in so much extra time. The leader vocally but also by how he carried himself on the field," East Ramapo baseball coach Chris Landry said.

Dariel Vasquez was killed while helping others on Saturday

The 2024 graduate planned to attend SUNY Buffalo next year. His job as a state park aide put him in the line of danger. He was sent to help with the Jennings Creek fire, but died when a tree fell on him.

"He had so much potential. He had ... he was getting ready to go to college and he was so excited, so excited to go to work. He loved his job. He loved what he did. So we know he was happy in his last moments," said Erika De Jesus, Vasquez's cousin.

"He was excited, happy, happy to be there, be part of the community, happy to help, and happy to help other families," cousin Mayelin Vasquez added.

The Monsey Fire Department paid tribute with a giant American flag and assisted Vasquez's mother, Miosoti, when she was overcome with emotion.

The memorial ended with a gathering at home plate to light candles and then balloons were sent soaring into the November sky.

Landry said it was heartbreaking to gather at home plate for such a sad occasion, and added every time he looks at second base, he'll think of Vasquez.

His little cousins will grow up hearing stories about the young man who touched so many lives in his 18 years.