A funeral service will be held for Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old who was shot and killed while walking to school in the Bronx.

Family, friends and loved ones will come together Friday to remember the teen killed on Oct. 29. Alongside family, many local leaders and advocates are set to attend, including the Rev. Al Sharpton, who is expected to deliver the eulogy.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Attorney Ben Crump and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams are expected to attend and offer tributes.

Frimpong was shot while walking to school in the Claremont section.

He came to the United States from Ghana in 2025 and was a sophomore at Dreamyard Preparatory School with dreams of becoming a doctor.

His mother was granted an emergency visa from Ghana to mourn her son.

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in the case and will be tried as an adult. Police are still searching for two others.

The funeral is set to begin at 9 a.m. at New Covenant Christian Ministries, with the full eulogy at 11 a.m.