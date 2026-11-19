White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross will be leaving his position, a White House official told CBS News.

Axios was first to report that Cairncross will leave.

The national cyber director, a Senate-confirmed post, advises the president on cybersecurity and coordinates cyber strategy across the federal government. An attorney, Cairncross has served in the role since August 2025.

Cairncross' departure comes as the U.S. reels from a series of technological outages over the last week that have hit Microsoft services, air traffic control systems, banks and the National Security Agency's internal network.

Authorities investigating the outages have "seen nothing that would indicate that they are related," Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told lawmakers this week. He said he is "98% confident" the outages are not the result of malicious foreign activity, though he acknowledged that he had "absolutely not" seen so many outages in a short period of time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.