15-year-old shot while walking in the Bronx, as police look for teen suspects

A teenage boy was shot in the abdomen while walking Thursday morning in the Bronx, police said.

The 15-year-old was shot one time just before 9:30 a.m. near East 171st Street and Third Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Officers took the victim to the hospital, where he is stable.

Police are looking for three teenage boys ages 16 to 18, wearing all black and blue surgical masks.

Police are at the scene talking to witnesses and canvassing for surveillance.

No suspects have been arrested. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.