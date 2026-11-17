The 17-year-old suspect charged with shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy in the Bronx last month will be tried as an adult.

The suspect accused in Javits Frimpong's death is due back in Bronx Supreme Court in December. He has been charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. His name has not been released due to his age.

Surveillance video from Oct. 29 shows Frimpong being chased by three people right before he was shot. Frimpong was on his way to school at the time.

He was shot in the stomach and taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The motive in the shooting is still unclear.

Outside court Tuesday, community activists called for justice and support for the family.

"The child migrated here from Ghana for a better life. The father's living with that guilt, the mother's living with that guilt, so we have to make sure that we keep them in your prayers," one speaker said.

Police are still searching for additional suspects in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.