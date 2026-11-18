Live Updates: Iran ramps up retaliation against U.S. in Gulf countries following strikes on Qeshm island
What to know about the Iran war today:
- Bahrain and Kuwait claimed Wednesday that they intercepted retaliatory strikes from Iran following a U.S. strike on Iran's Qeshm island. Kuwait's foreign ministry condemned the Iranian drone attack as a "dangerous escalation." Iran has stepped up attacks on U.S. allies in the region, claiming it targeted U.S. radar systems 3 times in as many days.
- The U.S. launched strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, according to an Iranian official. The strikes came hours after Iran said it targeted a U.S. radar system in Bahrain. U.S. Central Command said those attack drones were all intercepted.
- One crew member was reported missing from a ship belonging to the United Arab Emirates' state oil company after it was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. Eleven people were injured, and search and rescue operations were continuing, according toThe Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, known as ADNOC for short.
Bahrain, Kuwait say they fended off strikes by Iran
Bahrain and Kuwait claimed Wednesday that they repelled air attacks launched against them, as Gulf nations face retaliatory bombardment following U.S. strikes on an Iranian island.The Iranian army said Wednesday its drones "targeted Patriot air defence systems and drone and missile launch platforms belonging to the terrorist U.S. military at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait," in a statement carried by state television IRIB.
Kuwait's military said Wednesday its air defenses were "responding to hostile drone threats" and urged the public to follow security and safety advice.
The foreign ministry said in a statement posted on social media that "the continuation of these attacks constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens the region's security and stability and undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation."
Meanwhile, Bahrain said its air defenses intercepted attacks early Wednesday, a day after Tehran's Revolutionary Guard said it struck a base used by the U.S.
Iran's official IRNA news agency cited a regional official as saying the United States had hit Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz but did not cause serious damage.
CBS/AFP
Iraq resumes pumping oil through pipeline to Turkey in order to avoid Strait of Hormuz
Iraq has resumed pumping oil to Turkey through a pipeline at an initial capacity of 120,000 barrels a day, Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Khudair al-Abadi said Tuesday in comments carried by state media. The export capacity will be gradually increased to reach 500,000 barrels a day, he said.
The capacity is fairly small compared to other pipelines in the region. The Saudi East-West pipeline, which crosses from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea in order to avoid the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb Strait, has a capacity of 7 million barrels per day.
In August, Iraq and Turkey signed a deal to increase oil exports through a pipeline to the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.
Iraq is moving to strengthen the resilience of its oil export infrastructure following the U.S.-Iran war's disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
The Iraq-Turkey pipeline has been largely idle since 2023 following legal and commercial disputes.
CBS/AP
One crew member missing after ship struck in Strait of Hormuz, UAE state oil firm says
The United Arab Emirates' oil firm ADNOC said Wednesday that a crew member was missing after one of its ships was struck the night before in the Strait of Hormuz.
"All other crew members have been safely evacuated from the vessel. Eleven sustained injuries and where required are receiving medical care," ADNOC said, adding that search and rescue operations were continuing.
Monitoring agencies report ships being attacked in or near the Strait of Hormuz on a near-daily basis. Iran claims it carried out some of the attacks on ships it considers transiting through the waterway without its permission.
The U.S. military has also previously said it struck and halted ships it deems to be violating its naval blockade on Iranian ports.
CBS/AFP
U.S. announces "self-defense" strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island
The U.S. launched precision strikes on an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile site on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a U.S. military official.
The official said the strike was launched "in self-defense."
"The strike was in response to IRGC aggression targeting U.S. personnel and assets," the official said. "U.S. Central Command remains highly vigilant and fully postured to protect Americans across the region."
While the official did not specifically mention the IRGC aggression, the strikes came hours after Iran targeted a U.S. radar site in Bahrain. The s
This was the third attempted strike by Iran on a U.S. military installation in the last five days. All of them were intercepted, U.S. officials said.trikes were successfully intercepted, according to U.S. Central Command.
Iran had earlier said the U.S. attacked Qeshm Island, but they "caused no damage to residential, commercial, or infrastructural areas," according to Ahmad Nafisi, deputy provincial governor of the southern province of Hormozgan, quoted by the official IRNA news agency.