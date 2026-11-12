17-year-old suspect in Javits Frimpong's shooting death in the Bronx appears in court

A 17-year-old charged with shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy in the Bronx in October went before a judge Thursday.

Relatives and friends of victim Javits Frimpong gathered at Bronx Criminal Court alongside attorney Ben Crump, demanding justice.

"It is a tragedy upon tragedy that everybody loses in this situation," Crump said.

They faced the boy's accused killer in his first court appearance. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.

Frimpong was a 10th grader at Dreamyard Prep who had moved from Ghana to the Bronx to live with his father last year.

Surveillance video from Oct. 29 shows the boy being chased by three people right before he was shot.

"Javits, who was only here for a year and one day, on his way to school when he was chased and shot and killed," Crump said.

The motive for the shooting is not clear.

Investigators are still looking for two additional suspects in connection with the shooting.

"This epidemic of gun violence, that young people being able to get access to guns and cause irreparable harm, not only to Javits' family, but also to themselves," Crump said.

It's not clear if the 17-year-old suspect in this case will be charged as an adult. The case is now being presented to a grand jury, and the suspect is expected back in court on Monday.