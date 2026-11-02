Vigil held for Javits Frimpong, 15-year-old who was gunned down in the Bronx

Tributes continue to grow for Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old who was shot and killed on his way to school Thursday.

His peers at Dreamyard Prep School held a silent vigil for the teen Monday morning. Hearts remain heavy as students remembered him. The shooting has rocked the neighborhood in Claremont.

Students gather at a vigil in the Bronx for 15-year-old Javits Frimpong on Nov. 2, 2026. CBS News New York

The students walked in grief as they held their vigil, holding signs calling for "Justice for Javits," "Forever 15," and "Protect kids, not guns."

Police have not yet revealed a motive in the shooting, but they are looking for three teenagers in connection with it. Frimpong's father said he was being bullied leading up to his death.

Students at the high school are still coming to terms with the tragedy. Many of them are angry that his life was taken, and say that more resources to combat gun violence and bullying should be available. Now they're calling for justice.

Thomas Frimpong

"I want to find the people that did it," one student said.

"I believe justice needs to be served. He had friends, he had a community, he had family, and we just really want to bring awareness to gun violence. This shouldn't have not happened to anyone," said another.

"Honestly it's such a struggle that we have to come to school every day, fear for our lives. As a student, school should be one of the only places that we should feel safe," another student said.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced over the weekend that he spoke with President Trump over the phone, and the administration has agreed to grant a visa to Frimpong's mother, who lives in Ghana, to enter the country so she can attend her son's funeral. Preparations for that funeral are underway.