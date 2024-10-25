4-year-old Harlem boy's death raises questions about child services' response

NEW YORK — It's been nearly two weeks since the death of a 4-year-old boy in Harlem, and we're no closer to finding out what really happened.

Prosecutors say Jahmeik Modlin died of malnourishment on Oct. 14 and his three older siblings were also hospitalized to be treated for malnourishment. Both of Jahmeik's parents have been charged with manslaughter.

Sources say the family was on the radar of the city, but the city is staying silent.

For now, Mayor Eric Adams is standing by his agencies.

"I know we have a group of hard working professionals that don't want to disrupt families, but would like to go in and take necessary steps to protect children," he said Tuesday.

Jahmeik Modlin's family was on ACS' radar, sources say

Jahmeik's home was stocked with food, but prosecutors say his parents locked it all away. After Jahmeik died and his siblings were hospitalized came this question: how were the signs missed?

"I seen her one time go and buy a chicken, and she would eat it out here before she go back, like, hold up, you got kids? 'Oh I ain't gonna eat it up there because they gonna be begging for it,'" neighbor Erica Speed said.

Sources say the family was on the radar of the Administration for Children's Services. ACS looked into an abuse allegation and determined it was unfounded.

ACS told CBS News New York investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi they're doing a thorough investigation but can't discuss the past. They say they don't want to re-traumatize kids by sharing sensitive information.

Saeidi asked Sarah Font, a former child protective services agent, "How will it harm siblings if we know how many times ACS was called, and what they did?"

"I see no way in which it possibly could. I just don't think that excuse makes any sense," Font said.

How ACS reports on child deaths

Under New York law, a death involving suspected abuse of a child must be investigated. A summary of the findings – what went wrong – may or may not be posted online.

Who gets to make the call on what's revealed and what's hidden? It's ACS and the state agency that oversees them.

Font tracks the reports that are released.

"There's substantial variability in the thoroughness of the investigations," she said.

Regarding reports that are not released, Font said, "There does seem to be a pattern of the most high profile cases not having information released."

ACS says they always do a full review. If they decide it's in the best interest of the public and it doesn't harm surviving children, they'll disclose it.

Font and other child advocates say if we don't know what lead to a death, there's no accountability and no opportunity to course correct, along with a potential to hide unflattering information or continue policies that are failing kids.