Harlem mother charged with manslaughter in 4-year-old son's death as 3 other children are hospitalized

NEW YORK — A Harlem mother accused in the death of her 4-year-old son appeared in court Wednesday.

Nytavia Ragsdale, 26, was arrested Monday and charged with criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child. Her charges have now been upgraded to manslaughter in the second degree, as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

Bail was set for $100,000.

Harlem boy died of severe malnourishment, prosecutors say

Police say this past weekend, Ragsdale called 911 saying her child was unresponsive. Officers responded to their apartment at West 144th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and rushed the child to the hospital where, officials say, he died.

Prosecutors are arguing the cause of death is severe malnourishment and the condition appeared to be "chronic." Prosecutors say the 4-year-old child was only 19 pounds when he died, saying he was so little, he register on any growth charts.

The child's three older siblings are now in the hospital, also being treated for malnourishment. Prosecutors say they're hooked up to IVs and are so weak they can't even swallow solids.

In court, prosecutors also said none of the four children had ever attended school and they were secluded away from the public most of their lives.

The boy's father, 25-year-old Laron Modlin, was also arrested Tuesday and transferred to a hospital after police say he had a medical issue. He is still awaiting arraignment.

Defense lawyers and family members of the boy refused to take CBS News New York's questions outside court Wednesday.