Harlem mother reported domestic violence before son died of malnutrition, family says

Family of 4-year-old who died of malnutrition says domestic violence was reported multiple times

NEW YORK -- The family of a 4-year-old Harlem boy who died of malnutrition, allegedly at the hands of his own parents, says the boy's mother reported domestic violence issues multiple times to city services, and nothing was done.

They're now calling on state Attorney General Letitia James to investigate.

Here's what happened to Jahmeik Modlin

Outside the Administration for Children's Services headquarters in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, the family of Nytavia Ragsdale came to her defense. The 26-year-old mom is in jail on charges of second-degree manslaughter in the death of her son, Jahmeik Modlin.

Prosecutors say he was found unresponsive last weekend in his Harlem apartment and weighed only 19 pounds when he died a short time later.

"Yesterday, I spoke to Nytavia at length at Rikers. She called ACS, spoke to the social workers, spoke to the Department of Education about she was having domestic violence issues and mental health issues," the Rev. Kevin McCall said.

The boy's father, 25-year-old Laron Modlin, was also arraigned last week on charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

"The family was not aware of the circumstances within the household"

Prosecutors say the couple's three other children, ages 5, 6 and 7, were found in their Harlem home malnourished and have been hospitalized for about a week. They were not enrolled in school.

"The family was not aware of the circumstances within the household," said Diane Kerlegrand, Ragsdale's sister.

"Last week, they saw the kids. They showed them on FaceTime, showing them from top up," McCall said.

Police sources say ACS previously investigated allegations of mistreatment of the 4-year-old but determined the investigation was unfounded. An ACS spokesperson says state confidentiality laws don't allow the agency to share case specifics, adding, in part, "We continuously assess our work, including through an in-depth review of this case, so we can identify opportunities to strengthen our policies, practices, and services for NYC children and families. We will continue to proactively and transparently publish the results."

"We're calling on Attorney General James to do a thorough investigation because we don't have faith in the fatality review," McCall said.

James did not get back to CBS News New York. We also contacted the lawyer for the children's paternal grandmother, who is trying to gain custody of the three other children.

The National Action Network said it would pay for the little boy's funeral, which has not yet been scheduled.