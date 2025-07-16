Watch CBS News
Heat advisory for NYC area today; Flood watch in northern NJ

By Justin Lewis

By Justin Lewis

A heat advisory takes effect Wednesday for much of the New York City metropolitan area. Plus, a flood watch has been issued for northwestern parts of New Jersey, where communities are still cleaning up from Monday's storm

Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days, as we're tracking heat, humidity and downpours that could lead to localized flooding. 

Weather alerts for NYC area today

  • Heat advisory (much of the area): 11 a.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. Thursday
  • Air quality alert (NYC, much of the Hudson Valley, and southwest Conn.): 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday 
  • Flood watch (west/northwest N.J.): 3 p.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday

Heat and flood risks

Wednesday is looking hot and very humid, with highs near 90 degrees but feeling more like 95. 

There's a chance of isolated showers or downpours, mainly west of New York City. A few showers or thunderstorms may also push through later tonight, and localized flooding will be possible. 

Heavy downpours lead to flash flooding Monday night and devastated communities in Union and Somerset counties in New Jersey. Two people were killed when their car was swept up by the flood waters in Plainfield. 

Thursday is also expected to be hot and humid with isolated storms. Highs will be in the low 90s but feel like 95 to 105 degrees. 

Temperatures should dip back down into the upper 80s on Friday, so this week may not hit a full heat wave. 

