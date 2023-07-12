In the hope of eliminating lead altogether, EPA proposes stricter dust hazard level

NEWARK, N.J. -- Lead continues to poison children across America. So much so, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed new standards that would completely eliminate the contaminant in buildings.

When Jomo Rose first purchased his Newark home last year, possible lead contamination wasn't even on his radar. But shortly after moving in, he learned one of his youngest tenants, a 2-year-old girl, had traces in her bloodstream.

"I was just like, oh my gosh, I have to do something because their poor child," Rose said.

Rose said city grants helped him pay for abatement. But nationwide, roughly 31 million homes have the same hazardous paint on their walls, according to the EPA.

"We know that no level of lead exposure is good for our children," EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe said.

To eliminate the danger, the EPA introduced a groundbreaking proposal Wednesday to lower its lead dust hazard level to anything greater than zero. It selected Newark, a city that recently overcame a lead crisis in its water system, as the backdrop for its announcement.

"I think reducing the hazard level to zero is going to help drive more cleanups, help protect more children, and remove paint from the walls," said Michael Freedhoff, assistant administrator in the EPA's Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention.

Lead-based paint was commonly used in homes before it was banned by the federal government in 1978. Exposure has proven to cause developmental delays, learning difficulties, and neurological damage.

"I can just imagine so many other people going through this. So many other people don't even know they are exposed to lead," Rose said.

If finalized, the rule is expected to reduce the lead exposures of up to half a million children under age 6 per year.

The EPA will accept public comments on the proposal for 60 days. Public comments must be addressed before the proposal can be finalized.