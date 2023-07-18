Iconic Alamo Cube returns to Astor Place

NEW YORK - The iconic Alamo Cube is back in Astor Place.

It was removed from its corner at Lafayette and East 8th Streets in Manhattan back in May for refurbishments. That includes a new spinning mechanism.

The New York City DOT, the Department of Cultural Affairs, and the estate of the original sculptor Tony Rosenthal were all on hand to spin the cube for the first time in years.

"It is truly like our leaning tower of Pisa. It's attraction almost happened by accident, but it is lasting, it is so iconic and people come from all over the world just to stand next to it," New York City Councilmember Carlina Rivera said.

First installed in 1967, the steel cube is 8-feet long on each side, and weighs 1,800 pounds.