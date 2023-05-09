East Village's Alamo Cube sculpture removed for repairs

NEW YORK -- The giant cube in Astor Place has been removed from the East Village for repairs.

A crane lifted the 1,800-pound Alamo Cube on Monday night.

It used to spin when you pushed it but stopped working.

The Astor Place “Alamo” Cube has been a symbol of the East Village for decades. Last night The Cube was removed as part of an agreement between NYC DOT & the Tony Rosenthal Art Estate. Restoration will be complete this summer when it’s expected to return to its spinning glory. pic.twitter.com/Crq8QUGp88 — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) May 9, 2023

The cube will be refurbished and returned. It's expected to be spinning again by August.

The sculpture has been a key fixture of the neighborhood since 1968.