East Village's Alamo Cube sculpture removed for repairs

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The giant cube in Astor Place has been removed from the East Village for repairs.

A crane lifted the 1,800-pound Alamo Cube on Monday night.

It used to spin when you pushed it but stopped working.

The cube will be refurbished and returned. It's expected to be spinning again by August.

The sculpture has been a key fixture of the neighborhood since 1968.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 7:47 PM

