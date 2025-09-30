ICE officer shoves journalist to the ground at 26 Federal Plaza, NYC comptroller says

Mother shoved to the ground by ICE agent at Manhattan federal courthouse speaks out

An ICE officer shoved a journalist to the ground at 26 Federal Plaza Tuesday, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said.

Video posted on social media shows a man stretched out on the ground getting his blood pressure checked by a woman with a stethoscope wearing a white coat. A wheelchair can be seen nearby, along with security personnel.

Other posts on social media show the man in a neck brace and on a stretcher.

It's not clear what led up to the incident.

"Another violent attack by an ICE officer on a civilian at 26 Federal Plaza - this time on a journalist, who had to be carried out on a stretcher. Another attack on the First Amendment, our neighbors, and our democracy," Lander posted on social media.

The FDNY said they were called to the location at around 10:30 a.m. for a report of an injury, and that one person was transported to the hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

CBS News New York has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for more information about this incident.

Second apparent shoving incident at 26 Federal Plaza in a week

It comes on the heels of a viral video of an ICE officer shoving a woman to the ground in a hallway at 26 Federal Plaza as she tearfully pleads with him. That officer was initially relieved of his duties Friday, with an ICE spokesperson saying in a statement his conduct was "unacceptable and beneath the men and women of ICE." That same officer returned to active duty Monday.

"I didn't do anything to him. I just begged him, and any human would have some compassion, but he didn't have that," Monica Elizabeth Moreta-Galarza said.

A DHS official did not address that officer being placed back on duty but said Moreta-Galarza's husband was "criminal illegal alien."

"President Trump and Secretary Noem are not going to allow criminal illegal aliens to terrorize American citizens," the official said. "If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will arrest you and you will never return."

Check back soon for more on this developing story.