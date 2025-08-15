White powder found at ICE NYC field office building was non-hazardous, police sources say

White powder at ICE NYC field office was non-hazardous, sources say

White powder at ICE NYC field office was non-hazardous, sources say

White powder at ICE NYC field office was non-hazardous, sources say

A suspicious white powder that forced the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in New York City to evacuate was non-hazardous, police sources say.

Hazmat teams responded late Thursday afternoon to 26 Federal Plaza, which houses Department of Homeland Security and ICE offices in Lower Manhattan, after the unknown substance was discovered in envelopes in the mailroom.

Some people in the building were evacuated, while others were ordered to shelter in place after at least two people were exposed, officials said.

The NYPD urged people to avoid the area before it was determined there was no threat to the public or building workers.

Authorities said the five envelopes would be sent to the FBI's headquarters in Quantico, Virginia, for testing.

CBS News New York has reached out to the FBI, which is leading the investigation, and DHS about the preliminary test results.

Please stay with CBS News New York for updates.