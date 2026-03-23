ICE agents begin patrols at JFK Airport in New York, Newark Airport in New Jersey

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents began patrolling John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Monday, amid long lines for Transportation Security Administration screenings.

ICE agents stand with other law enforcement at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on March 23, 2026. Adam Gray / REUTERS

Border Czar Tom Homan told CNN that agents will be stationed at entrances and exits to provide security so TSA agents can focus on getting passengers screened and on their flights. President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that he would send agents to airports, after suggesting the idea on Saturday on Truth Social.

Travelers have seen longer-than-normal lines after TSA agents went without their first full paycheck on Friday, prompting dozens to quit and thousands to call out of work, according to DHS.

It is unclear whether agents will also conduct immigration sweeps while stationed at JFK and Newark.

The deployment of agents has been met with backlash. New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said Trump is creating "chaos" for Americans by stationing agents.

"Trump's ICE has a track record of making communities less safe, and sending untrained ICE agents to staff our airports is not an acceptable solution. Instead, it's time for Donald Trump and Washington Republicans to do their jobs and fund TSA," she said in a statement.

Newark flights stopped

Flights at Newark Airport stopped around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, after smoke was reported inside the air traffic control tower.

Hundreds of flights were affected by the incident as air traffic control was forced to move to another tower.

The ground stop at Newark lasted an hour before operations returned to normal around 8:30 a.m. Passengers are encouraged to check any flight delays through their airline.

It marked the second major airport in the Tri-State Area to institute a ground stop Monday.

LaGuardia fatal crash

All flights at LaGuardia Airport in Queens have been stopped until at least 2 p.m. after a fatal crash between a plane and an emergency vehicle.

The collision happened late Sunday night as a fire truck was responding to a strange odor from a United Airlines flight, and air traffic control had allegedly cleared it to cross the runway. However, moments later, audio recordings heard officers telling the truck to stop before it collided with an Air Canada Express plane operated by Jazz Aviation, which was landing on the runway.

The pilot and co-pilot were killed in the crash, and 39 passengers were taken to the hospital along with the two people operating the truck.

Dozens of flights have been canceled at the airport.