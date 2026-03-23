ICE agents deployed to some U.S. airports as TSA lines stretch for hours

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents began deploying to some U.S. airports on Monday as a partial government shutdown causes shortages of Transportation Security Administration officers who have resigned or called out of work.

Immigration agents arrived Monday at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, where they were seen patrolling the lines outside security checkpoints, CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry reported. Excessively long security lines snaked all the way to the parking lots outside of airports from New York City to New Orleans over the weekend, as TSA officers called out of work.

When they failed to receive yet another paycheck last week, more than 11.5% of officers nationwide called out on Saturday alone, which was the highest share since the partial shutdown began.

ICE agents were photographed on Monday morning at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

ICE agents stand with other law enforcement at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on March 23, 2026. Adam Gray / REUTERS

At Harstfield-Jackson, which is the nation's busiest air travel hub, staff handed out water to crowds of people over the weekend who had been advised to arrive at the airport four hours ahead of their flights' scheduled departure times. One of them, Julie Kwurt, told "CBS Mornings" that she and her husband followed those instructions but were still forced to rebook after missing their flight, anyway.

"We've just been standing and standing," Kwurt said. "Our feet are killing us, and my husband has a heart condition on top of that."

Some travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson faced wait times of up to six hours of the weekend, CBS Atlanta reported. They shared mixed reactions to the presence of ICE agents at the airport on Monday, with some telling the station that they support the deployment, and others saying they believe "it would be more beneficial just to have the TSA staff here."

Over the weekend, President Trump said his administration would send ICE agents to some of the airports that have been hit particularly hard by TSA resignations and absences. The president wrote in a Truth Social post Monday that he would "greatly appreciate" it if ICE agents did not wear masks at airports.

In addition to TSA officers calling out of work, hundreds have resigned as Congress continues to fail to reach a deal on funding the Department of Homeland Security, the parent agency of TSA.

Although ICE agents are supposed to help speed up airport security screenings, some have argued that they lack the training necessary to be responsible for such a task. Democrats, especially, are slamming the move to deploy them in place of TSA officers, since the tactics used for immigration enforcement are some of the main reasons for the government shutdown in the first place.

ICE agents at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 23, 2026. Alyssa Pointer / REUTERS

Everett Kelly, the president of the American Federation of Government Employees, the union that represents TSA officers, said in a statement that the officers "deserve to be paid, not replaced by untrained, armed agents who have shown how dangerous they can be."

Kelly pointed out that TSA officers undergo specific training that ICE agents lack. CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reported that the agents may be somewhat limited in how much they can help with airport security on Monday unless they have already been issued Security Identification Display Area, or SIDA, badges, which are credentials allowing airport security employees past checkpoints.