Trump thanks TSA agents going to work but "not being paid" after first missed paycheck amid partial government shutdown

President Trump thanked TSA agents for going to work but "not being paid" amid an ongoing partial government shutdown, which has seen agents quitting and absences doubling.

Mr. Trump blamed the radical left in a social media post Saturday for refusing "to honor the deal that was approved and voted on in Congress." He directed portions of the post to TSA agents and said, "Keep fighting for the USA. GO TO WORK! I promise that I will never forget you!!!

His post comes hours after the first full missed paycheck for TSA agents was expected Friday.

Roughly 50,000 transportation security officers are required to work without pay during the Department of Homeland Security funding lapse, which began on February 14. CBS News reported unscheduled absences among airport security officers have more than doubled since then, with more than 300 employees leaving the agency.

DHS officials worry that the longer the shutdown lasts, the greater the risk that more TSA employees will leave, worsening staffing shortages beyond the immediate crisis.

"Our kids, our families, houses — everything is at stake at this moment," one officer told CBS News Atlanta. "We are literally drowning in silence, and the world doesn't even know it."

Dozens of airports around the country have reported long lines at security. The TSA temporarily closed one security checkpoint at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday. There were long lines reported at Houston Hobby and New Orleans airports last weekend.

In some cases, the strain has led to frustrations: Federal prosecutors charged a California man who allegedly became violent earlier in the week at Dallas Love Field airport.

Idress Vinay Solomon, 33, of Oakland, is accused of assaulting a federal officer, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas. Solomon allegedly punched TSA and Dallas police officers after failing an identity check at the security checkpoint.

"Violent conduct perpetrated against TSA and law enforcement officers will never be tolerated in the Northern District of Texas," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "We will prosecute such offenses to the fullest extent to seek justice for the victims here and to deter others from resorting to aggressive attacks against officers responsible for ensuring the public's safety while traveling."