What to know about Hurricane Erin's impact on NYC area heading into weekend

Hurricane Erin caused flooding Thursday along coastal areas in Queens and on Long Island. Several streets were under water in Howard Beach, and there was significant flooding along a street in Far Rockaway.

Erin churned dangerous waves and rip currents, but surfers just couldn't resist and took advantage of the large swells at Rockaway Beach. City beaches will remain closed for swimming through Friday, and more flooding has been reported.

On Long Island, high tide flooded Jones Beach again Friday morning. In Freeport, streets near the beach also flooded Thursday night. Images showed ankle-deep water in some areas.

Effects of Hurricane Erin stick around Friday

Hurricane Erin has already made its closest pass at the Tri-State Area and is now rapidly moving out to sea. Effects from the storm will linger at the coast into Friday, though.

A high surf advisory and high rip current risk remain in effect for all Atlantic beaches through Friday.

There is a coastal flood warning for Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties, and a coastal flood advisory for coastal portions of New York City, along with Hudson, Essex, Union, Westchester, Fairfield, Nassau and Suffolk counties through 2 a.m. Saturday.

Coastal flooding occurred with Thursday's high tide cycle and is likely again during Friday morning's high tide cycle, with 1-3 feet of inundation possible.

The punishing high surf that has been pounding the coastline since Tuesday will continue into Friday, as well. The highest waves were expected Thursday night, ranging from 10-16 feet, and will gradually decrease Friday, ranging from 8-12 feet. Eastern Long Island is where the highest waves were most likely to be found.

Erosion will be ongoing concern through early Saturday.

The threat of dangerous rip currents will continue through Friday and possibly into early Saturday. As for the winds, they have already peaked for the most part and will continue to lessen through Friday afternoon. A few gusts between 30-45 mph may still occur.

