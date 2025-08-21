Coastal flood warning in effect for NYC area beaches as high surf from Hurricane Erin combines with high tide

A coastal flood warning is now in effect for the Jersey Shore and New York's south-facing beaches, as Hurricane Erin brings high surf and dangerous rip currents to beaches along the East Coast.

Many beaches are closed to swimming, and officials are urging people to avoid the water.

The flood risk increases Thursday into Friday, when high waves coincide with high tide.

It's a First Alert Weather Day as we keep a close eye on the conditions.

Coastal flood warning for much of Tri-State Area

While Hurricane Erin is forecast to stay hundreds of miles offshore, the East Coast is still feeling its indirect impacts.

Towns along the Jersey Shore have been preparing for the storm, telling people to move their cars to higher ground before the water levels rise.

Residents have also been asked to secure their outdoor furniture and check on their boats, docks and slips to make sure they are tied up tight.

In Sea Bright, which sits between the Atlantic Ocean and two rivers, residents say they're hopeful rock barriers along the ocean and metal bulkheads placed along the Shrewsbury River after Superstorm Sandy will help keep them safe.

Waves are expected to reach 7 to 12 feet, and flooding is most likely around high tide. Swimming is not allowed, but lifeguards will be patrolling to make sure people don't take any chances.

Rip currents and red flags along East Coast

Earlier this week, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told beachgoers, "don't go in the water," and New York officials shut down beaches in New York City and some on Long Island.

The island is expecting even bigger waves -- up to 15 or 16 feet in some areas -- and water levels will be 2 to 2.5 feet above normal.

Towns like Southampton and Quogue have declared states of emergency. Crews have been using truckloads of sand to reinforce dunes, fearing the heavy surf will erode beaches and damage shoreline properties.

Wind gusts up to 30-40 mph along the coast could also bring down trees or power lines, especially with the ground saturated from recent rain.

