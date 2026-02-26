Could NYC's harsh winter weather lower the rat population? Why experts say don't count on it

The blizzard and bitter cold has some of New York City's smallest residents burrowing for warmth.

Could the harsh weather end up curbing the number of rats in the city?

Rats, like New Yorkers, are resilient, experts say

New York City's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene told CBS News New York:

"Cold winter weather may reduce rat activity, but it does not eliminate the rats in New York City. Extreme cold can cause stress and slow reproduction leading to fewer surviving pups, but rats are highly adaptable. They can continue breeding if they have access to warmth and reliable food sources, including building interiors and improperly stored waste. That's why the NYC Health Department responds to all 311 rat complaints year-round and conducts roughly 150,000 inspections annually. Our approach to pest management focuses on reducing food sources, improving waste containerization, and correcting structural conditions that allow rats to thrive."

CBS News New York asked City Hall if Mayor Zohran Mamdani would appoint a new rat czar after Kathleen Corradi's September departure and received no response.

Experts said cold weather pushes rats to bulk up with food for insulation as they seek warmth in places like walls, basements and car engines.

"They chew into the wiring harness, and they can short the batteries and cause car fires," electrical engineer and CoverSeal CEO Ken Huening said.

"They burrow in the dirt. They burrow in the snow," research scientist Emily Mackevicius said. "We can't hear ultrasound, but they're communicating with each other all the time."

Her field study with Basis Research Institute used artificial intelligence and thermal imaging techniques to capture the communication and movement of rats living in New York. The study found these small city dwellers thriving even in inhospitable conditions, building nests with caches of stored food.

The researchers don't anticipate a significant die-off, even after a blizzard and deep freeze.

"Just like how we go to the supermarket before the storm comes and stock up on food, I think rats are doing quite well underground, waiting for things to thaw out," neuroscientist and study co-author Ralph Peterson said. "They're very intelligent, very social, very rugged and resilient, much like most New Yorkers are."

"I thought rats didn't like snow"

Even in winter, Middle Village neighbors say their street rat problem isn't going away.

"These rats are out during the day," Deborah Lavender said.

"It's a big, powerful city. They should be able to do something to contain these rats," Cookie Barbara said.

Security footage captured one tunneling through their sidewalk snow during the recent blizzard.

"They're out there in the winter again in the snow? I thought rats didn't like snow," Barbara said. "What, do we have Middle Village rats are classy? They like snow or something?"

The neighbors say they haven't seen any improvements since they first spoke to CBS News New York about their rat problem in August 2024, which means their annual block party is postponed indefinitely.

"To go down the stairs and then see a rat and have to run back up, I can't do it. I'll drop dead, you know," Barbara said.

How to keep rats away

Experts say there are strategies New Yorkers can use to keep rats at a distance.

Huening encourages drivers to park away from sewers, which he compares to superhighways for rats. He says he learned the hard way after shelling out thousands for repairs to his car after rodent damage.

"I parked it next to a downspout, and then, one day, I had a rodent nest right next to the battery, and check engine lights came on all over the place," he said.

He also recommends storing pet food far from vehicles.

"Your cars are hiding places," he said.

You can email Elle with Queens story ideas by CLICKING HERE.