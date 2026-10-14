Horse carriage advocates, opponents speak out as NYC ban looms

A New York City tradition is on the verge of ending as the City Council will soon vote on whether to ban the horse carriage industry.

Council Speaker Julie Menin said Wednesday that city officials will be voting on Romanch's Law on Oct. 22. The bill, named after a teen killed during a horse carriage accident, will phase out the industry by June 2028.

"There are the votes within the council to support this. This has been a long time coming," she said.

The plan would also prohibit new horse carriage licenses, the horses would be retired, and the city would develop a transition program to help drivers find new jobs.

"I'm also appointing a working group to work through some of these issues, because under the bill we have until June of 2028 to complete the transition, which involves everything from making sure the horses are going to a human place, making sure that we get the workers jobs and making sure that we're working with the medallion owners," Menin said.

Gov. Hochul also weighed in on the proposed ban, saying she supports the measure.

The carriage industry called the proposed ban unconstitutional and is vowing to fight back.

The Transport Workers Union said Menin is using the death of a tourist to contrive a public safety crisis.

"Council Speaker Menin's bill has no meaningful economic relief for workers," said president John Samuelsen. "This is disgraceful political opportunism, and Zohran should not simply go along with it, particularly when immigrant families' livelihoods are being destroyed. This entire situation is reprehensible."

"This bill will be devastating for carriage drivers and carriage owners. People will be evicted, people will lose their houses. They have mortgages and bills they need to pay. They have children," said industry spokesperson Christina Hansen.

The carriage industry are threatening a legal fight.