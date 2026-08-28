Carriage horse union claims finding good homes for horses if industry is banned won't be easy

Members of Transport Workers Union Local 100, which represents carriage horse drivers, sent a letter to the New York City Council taking on the proposed Romanch's Law, which would ban the industry.

In their letter, the TWU members claim it would be expensive and challenging to find suitable homes for the horses should the industry be put out of business in New York City.

"The ban bill does not provide funding for the care of the carriage horses for the rest of their lives," they wrote in the letter, going on to claim that it "would easily cost $20,000 a year per horse," or nearly $4 million per year for the entire herd. They go on to claim that 25,000 horses are slaughtered every year nationwide.

"It is indisputable that if a ban is enacted the NYC carriage horses will face the double-barreled risk of neglect and slaughter - a risk that doesn't exist in their current situation, where they are protected by the rules and regulations of the city of New York," they wrote in their letter.

In the City Council's summary of the bill under consideration, such a ban "would require humane disposition of carriage horses, prohibiting their sale or transfer for the purposes of slaughter or use in another horse drawn cab business." The text of the bill goes on to say that the horses "may not be sold or otherwise transferred to a person for purposes of slaughter, resale for slaughter, or holding or transport for slaughter, or for use in a horse drawn cab business."

The ban, if enacted, would start in June 2028.

Asked about the TWU's letter, a spokesperson for the City Council told CBS News New York that Speaker Julie Menin has previously spoken out in favor of the bill.

NYCLASS, an organization that supports banning carriage horses, said it has homes lined up for every carriage horse that needs one, and claimed the TWU is attempting to distract from the support shown for the ban. NYCLASS said the legislation would not force owners to give up their horses, which are considered property.

"It is a baseless claim, and a transparent scare tactic, for proponents of the carriage horse industry to claim that if the horses are retired, then they will meet a grim end in a slaughterhouse," said Wayne Pacelle of Animal Wellness Action. "Rescues, sanctuaries, and private owners with ample pasture space are eager to provide lifelong care for the animals. If the animals are turned over to animal welfare groups, the risk of slaughter or any other form of mistreatment is nil."

The fate of the horse carriage industry has been much debated, particularly following the death of 18-year-old Romanch Mahajan in June. He was thrown from a carriage when a horse bolted and suffered fatal injuries. The TWU later suggested the horse may have bolted due to stray voltage in the area.