18-year-old critically hurt after horse carriage overturns in Central Park

A teenager was critically injured when a horse carriage overturned in Central Park on Wednesday.

It happened just after 2:45 p.m. near West 67th Street.

Officials said a family of four was in the carriage when the horse got spooked and took off. Police said some passengers jumped out and were not hurt.

A spokesperson with TWU Local 100, which represents horse carriage drivers, said said the carriage driver was not on board, but was nearby, at the time.

Video shows the horse attached to the carriage running off, causing the carriage to rock onto two wheels at times. A man who appears to be the carriage driver runs after the horse.

An 18-year-old was critically hurt when a horse carriage overturned in Central Park on June 17, 2026. NYC CLASS

The TWU Local 100 spokesperson said it appears the horse then clipped another carriage and one of the carriages overturned.

An 18-year-old man was thrown from one of the carriages and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The horse that initially ran off was found near Tavern on the Green, still attached to the carriage. The horse was not hurt.

An 18-year-old was critically hurt when a horse carriage overturned in Central Park on June 17, 2026. CBS News New York

This incident comes a little more than a week after a carriage horse collapsed and died in the park. It was later determined that the horse had eaten a poisonous plant.

The Central Park Conservancy said in a statement:

"As details of today's incident come into focus, our thoughts are with the injured. That this frightening situation is just days after the previous one underscores the dangers posed by horse carriages to Park visitors, carriage drivers, and the horses themselves. The Central Park Conservancy renews its call to ban carriages in Central Park as a matter of public safety and public health. We hope today's injuries are the last we ever see."

TWU Local 100 spokesperson Christina Hansen said the driver was very shaken up by the incident.

"I'm not even entirely 100% sure what all happened except that he's just beside himself, so he was glad to know that the horse is OK," she said. "Right now, our concern is with the customers."

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.