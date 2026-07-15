Law that would end NYC horse carriage industry debated at City Council public hearing

The future of the New York City horse carriage industry was debated Wednesday at a City Council public hearing.

Animal rights activists have been trying to ban horse carriage rides for decades, and after the death of teenager last month, many politicians are now joining that fight.

Carriage riders, however, argue ending the practice will destroy their livelihood, desert their animals, and disappoint thousands of tourists.

Debating Romanch's Law

Dueling rallies were held outside City Hall on Wednesday morning as the council met to consider Romanch's Law, which is proposed in memory of Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old tourist who was killed while taking a carriage ride with his family inside Central Park on June 17.

His family is urging the council to pass the bill.

"Please remember his name, Romanch Mahajan. Remember the life he lived and the love he gave to everyone around him and make sure this is the last person to suffer from this industry," said Sovia Thurkal, Mahajan's aunt.

City Council Speaker Julie Menin has said she supports the proposed law, which also includes helping drivers find new jobs in tourism and hospitality.

Members of the horse carriage industry have been adamant in their objection to any legislation that impacts their business.

"We have accidents all over this city with bicycles and e-bikes all the time and they don't do away with someone else's livelihood because of one tragedy. All you do is create more heartbreak," carriage driver Jill Adamski said.

The council is expected to vote on the bill next month.