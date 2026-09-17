Carriage driver calls for NYC to remove toxic plants from Central Park after horse's death

A carriage driver whose horse died in Central Park this summer is now suing the city, saying the horse was poisoned by a plant.

Nurettin Kirbiyik's horse, Deniz, collapsed and died during a ride back in June.

"You're losing a family member. I just really feel that way," he said. "I don't wanna cry. I've cried many times. I've pushed myself to work."

A Cornell University necropsy report found Deniz likely died from consuming the Japanese yew plant, which is found throughout the park.

"This never should have been planted on a place where there are known to be horses," said Christina Hansen, with the carriage horse drivers union.

While the yew is very common landscaping, it can be toxic to animals and humans. Kirbiyik said he wants the park to remove any toxic plants or at least post warning signs.

A spokesperson for the Central Park Conservancy blamed the driver, saying, in part, "NYC Parks rules plainly forbid horses from eating vegetation anywhere across our 843 acres. The same rule requires carriage drivers and operators to attend to their horses at all times in order to keep them safe and healthy."

The city Law Department had no comment on the litigation.

New York City Councilman Christopher Marte said he thinks the lawsuit is a distraction from Romanch's Law, which is a bill to ban horse carriages in Central Park altogether, effectively ending the industry. It's named after Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old tourist who was fatally injured in a horse carriage crash in Central Park in June.

"It has to go through an environmental review process to make sure that we're taking everything into consideration, but once that's completed, we can move forward with a vote," Marte said.

The bill is supported by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Council Speaker Julie Menin, and the Central Park Conservancy.