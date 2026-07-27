Tribute held for teen killed in June NYC horse carriage crash as future of industry remains up in the air

A memorial tribute was held in Central Park on Monday afternoon for Romanch Mahajan, the teenage tourist who died last month in a runaway horse carriage accident.

The tragedy has ignited an effort by some City Council members to ban the industry from the park in the victim's name.

"Remember Romanch Mahajan"

Candles, flowers and fruit were tearfully placed at the base of the fountain in the park, 40 days after Mahajan and his parents were inside a carriage when its driver stepped away to take a photo of them.

The horse bolted and family members were thrown. The 18-year-old suffered fatal head injuries.

Romanch Mahajan Deepak Mahajan

Monday's event held special significance for the family. It was a poignant observance guided by the family's Hindu Sikh beliefs.

Mahajan's father spoke on cellphone video from India.

"It's a very hard thing to lose a son in front of our eyes," he said. "Remember Romanch Mahajan."

The teen's relatives described just how special the 18-year-old was.

"He was a bright ray of light," uncle Anuj Thukral said.

"He's just an angel protecting all of us," his wife added.

Disagreements continue over proposed "Romanch's Law"

The tribute concluded with a news conference attended by politicians, an attorney, animal rights activists and family members.

The tragedy prompted a push for what is now called "Romanch's Law," which, if passed, would phase out and ban horse-drawn carriages in the park by June 1, 2028. The City Council is expected to vote on the bill at some point in August.

"This park is too crowded to have 1,500-pound animals who can spook and bolt at any moment," NYCLASS Executive Director Edita Birnkrant said. "Every day we're gambling with another serious injury fatality, so we are calling on the City Council to expedite it. Let's get a vote on the bill. Let's get this going."

Romanch Mahajan died in a horse carriage crash in Central Park on June 17, 2026. CBS News New York

"We are the definition of a lawful, regulated business"

Representatives of the horse-carriage industry also had their say.

"We're supposed to take our time. There's no need to rush this just because people are very emotional," horse carriage driver Christina Hansen said.

The Mahajan family attorney announced what he described as a soon-to-be-filed wrongful death lawsuit against the city.

Horse carriage advocates have been adamant in their objection to any legislation that impacts their business.

"We have accidents all over this city with bicycles and e-bikes all the time and they don't do away with someone else's livelihood because of one tragedy. All you do is create more heartbreak," carriage driver Jill Adamski said recently. "I don't know what I'm going to do. I don't want to give away my horses. I don't want to sell my horses. This is my entire life."

"We are the definition of a lawful, regulated business," Hansen said previously.

Carriage drivers argue if the bill passes they will lose jobs that they've dedicated years to. The legislation includes helping workers transition to new careers in tourism and hospitality.