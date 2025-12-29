New York City is on pace for record-low shootings in 2025, Mayor Eric Adams says

New York City Mayor Eric Adams claims his administration's policies have caused a sharp drop in shootings and he hopes Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani will carry on some of his initiatives.

During a news conference on Monday, one of the final ones of his term, Adams said 2025 "is shaping up to be the year with the lowest number of shootings recorded in New York City history."

He said the NYPD seized more than 25,000 illegal guns from the streets during his four years in office, and then called on the Mamdani administration to continue funding the work.

Anti-violence activists who joined the mayor at City Hall agreed.

"Let's continue saving lives! Are we gonna save lives!?" Jackie Rowe-Adams said.

"We are leaving the city safer"

Next to two tables full of pistols, rifles and shotguns, Adams fired a round of praise for his own administration and advice for the next one.

"We are leaving the city safer," Adams said. "The next administration should make sure they, too, start the year by saying public safety is a prerequisite to prosperity."

CBS News New York's Tim McNicholas asked Adams if there are specific initiatives or policies he has asked Mamdani to keep in place.

"He could go into that. I shared my thoughts and I don't want to get in the way of his administration," Adams replied.

The outgoing mayor did offer another piece of advice for Mamdani -- listen to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

CBS News New York reached out to Mamdani's transition team for the mayor-elect's thoughts on what should change or not change on public safety, but we did not immediately heard back.

"His overall record? I'm not impressed"

Felony assaults and rapes, however, have increased since Adams took office.

"The shootings and especially the homicides this year, I agree with. His overall record? I'm not impressed," retired former NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kevin O'Connor said.

O'Connor said he hopes Mamdani can make the city safer with the help of Tisch.

"Even under the turbulence of the Adams administration, she succeeded. So, it'd be really nice to see if they let her do what she needs to do," O'Connor said.