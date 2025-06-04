Hoboken, N.J., plans to sue FAA over non-essential helicopter activity after deadly Hudson River crash

Hoboken wants non-essential helicopters banned from flying over city, mayor says

The mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey, said his city plans to file a lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Administration for failing to halt non-essential helicopter activity.

The controversy isn't new, but it comes months after a sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, killing three children and three adults.

Mayor Ravi Bhalla said choppers have been flying dangerously low in recent years and that April's deadly crash should be a wake-up call. It's why the Democrat says his city plans on suing the FAA for failing to protect his residents.

"We are asking them to have all non-essential helicopters banned from flying over the city of Hoboken," he said.

CBS News New York's Christine Sloan noticed over three dozen helicopters fly over the city in the span of one hour. Bhalla said many of those flights are non-essential.

"They are tourist helicopters, and they are ones that simply disrupt our peace and quiet in Hoboken," he said.

The mayor did not say exactly when Hoboken will file the lawsuit.

CBS News New York reached out to the FAA, but the agency said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Residents mixed on low-flying helicopter noise

Many Hoboken residents say the sound of helicopters overhead is constant.

"I notice the noise when I'm in my apartment 'cause they fly kind of just like over the city as well, and I feel that rumble," resident Lily Helander said.

"They definitely fly low," resident Melissa Marion said. "I think there should be more regulations than there are now."

Some residents, however, said they are not concerned.

"I certainly think there are other issues at hand to deal with before dealing with low-flying helicopters," resident Winston Allen said.

An organization called "Stop the Chop" said there are some 80,000 non-essential flights a year over New York City, which has some of the busiest heliports in the nation, and a relatively new heliport in Kearny could be the reason some flights stay low.

"Because of the location of the Kearny heliport and the location of Newark Airport, the helicopters have difficulty staying out of the way of the fixed wing aircraft taking off and landing in Newark," Stop the Chop President Andrew Rosenthal said.

CBS News New York reached out to the Kearny heliport and one of the busier sight-seeing helicopter companies but were unable to get comment for our story.