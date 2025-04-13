After deadly helicopter crash in New York, Schumer seeks to halt tour company's flights

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer wants federal officials to revoke the operating permits of the helicopter tour company whose chopper crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday, killing a family of five visiting from Spain and the pilot.

At a press conference Sunday, the Senate minority leader said New York Helicopter Tours should be required to pause all flights while the National Transportation Safety Board investigates the fatal crash.

Schumer accuses helicopter tour companies of "cutting corners"

Schumer also called on the Federal Aviation Administration to ramp up safety inspections for other helicopter tour companies, accusing them of "cutting corners and putting profits over people."

The victims included passengers Agustin Escobar, 49, his wife, Mercè Camprubí Montal, 39, and their three children, Victor, 4, Mercedes, 8, and Agustin, 10. The pilot was Sean Johnson, 36, a U.S. Navy veteran who received his commercial pilot's license in 2023.

"One of the things we can do to honor those lives and try to save others is to make sure it doesn't happen again," Schumer said. "We know there is one thing for sure about New York City's helicopter tour companies: they have a deadly track record."

A crashed helicopter is raised from the Hudson River on April 10, 2025 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Six people are dead after the sightseeing helicopter, believed to be carrying a family of tourists from Spain, crashed into the Hudson River off Lower Manhattan this afternoon. / Getty Images

Thursday's crash has renewed safety concerns about New York's sightseeing excursions, a popular tourist draw that whisks passengers high above the city, offering soaring views of the Statue of Liberty, the World Trade Center and other landmarks.

Hours after the crash, Mayor Eric Adams told CBS News New York, "helicopters are safe and it's part of the New York experience."

Renewed helicopter safety concerns in NYC

In the last two decades, five helicopters on commercial sightseeing flights have fallen into the Hudson and East rivers as a result of mechanical failures, pilot errors or collisions, killing 20 people.

City Councilwoman Gale Brewer said she has been sounding the alarm for decades.

"I'd love to see a law in Congress signed by the president that says helicopters, non-essential, cannot fly over New York City or any other city," Brewer said.

As family and friends continue to grieve, they are seeking accountability.

"Something absolutely has to change, because not only was Sean's life lost, but, you know, two parents and three children, you know," said Remi Adeleke, a friend of the pilot Johnson.

The president of New York Helicopter Tours, Michael Roth, did not respond to phone and email inquiries. The company said in a statement published on its website that it was cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

In response to Schumer's calls for more oversight, an industry group, Eastern Region Helicopter Council, said Manhattan's sightseeing choppers "already operate under the most stringent of regulations," as it generates $78 million annually to New York City.

"We stand ready to work with leaders on finding ways to ensure the safety and preservation of our businesses and aviation community," the group said.

A New York Police Department scuba team looks for debris, Friday, April 11, 2025, where a sightseeing helicopter crashed a day earlier into the Hudson River in Jersey City, N.J. Yuki Iwamura / AP

Critics of the industry have long sought to limit or entirely ban nonessential helicopter flights from taking off above the city, though they have had limited success. After New York City capped the number of flights that could take off from Manhattan heliports at 30,000 annually in 2016, many companies moved operations to New Jersey.

Two years later, in 2018, five people died when a helicopter offering "open door" flights crashed in the East River after a passenger's restraint tether snagged on a fuel switch, stopping the engine.

The cause of Thursday's crash has not yet been determined. According to Schumer, dive teams on Sunday continued to scour chilly waters for a rotor and a gearbox, missing helicopter parts that could hold clues.

