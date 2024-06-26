Heat advisory, thunderstorm warning today. Maps show where to expect the worst around New York & New Jersey.

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heat advisory, threat of thunderstorms

NEW YORK -- A heat advisory has been issued for parts of New Jersey today, and we're tracking the threat of severe thunderstorms for the evening rush.

It's a Red Alert day, for the high temperatures and storms that could bring heavy rainfall, localized flooding, damaging winds and even some hail.

Heat advisory, high rip current risk

Heat Advisory today for parts of central/coastal NJ due to anticipated heat index values of 95-100.

High rip current risk today along south facing NY beaches and the Jersey shore.

Timing out the storm

Wednesday: Warmer morning with temps in the 70s and 60s. Hot and humid with thunderstorms as early as late this afternoon, but more likely into the evening. Highs in the low 90s, but it will feel like 95+.

Wednesday night: Showers/thunderstorms push through and exit S&E overnight.

Thursday: Gradual clearing, decreasing humidity and not as hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Weekend forecast

Friday (Pick of the Week): Sunny, warm and pleasant. Highs near 80.

Saturday: Humid with showers/t'storms likely. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday (NYC Pride March): Humid with showers around. Highs in the 80s.

See our summer heat safety tips here, and stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.