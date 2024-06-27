Tree kills New Jersey father during storm in East Orange. Thousands still without power statewide.

Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage across New York, New Jersey

Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage across New York, New Jersey

Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage across New York, New Jersey

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- A New Jersey man was fatally crushed by a tree Wednesday, as severe weather caused storm damage and power outages around the state.

Officials in East Orange said 30-year-old Juan Jose Angeles Lopez was killed when a tree crashed down in his backyard. He was trying to clear his yard at the time, putting things away before the storm hit.

Lopez's wife is seven months pregnant, and the community will be collecting baby food and clothing for the family. He leaves behind at least one other child.

Storm damage and trees down around New Jersey

The powerful storm knocked down trees in several towns around the Garden State.

A massive branch pierced the roof of a two-story home on Warburton Avenue in Hawthorne.

The homeowner said it crashed into two rooms on the second floor, as he and his wife were watching television downstairs. They were forced to stay elsewhere for the night.

New Jersey power outages

As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, there were more than 118,000 customers without power across the Tri-State Area.

Jersey Central Power & Light reported the most outages with 92,624, Orange & Rockland followed with 19,929, Con Edison reported 5,559, PSE&G NJ had 361 and PSEG LI had 199.

By 5 a.m. Thursday, outages were down to 63,352 across the area, with JCP&L still reporting the most at 62,848.

Use these links to check the latest outage maps and report an outage:

Stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.