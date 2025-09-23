New lawsuits filed in connection to Harlem Legionnaires' disease outbreak deaths

New legal action was announced Tuesday in connection with this summer's Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Central Harlem.

In new lawsuits, family members of those who died claim it was a preventable tragedy.

"His daughter deserves to know the truth of why her father died"

Attorney Ben Crump represents families of those who died and is filing four wrongful death notices of claim. He alleges the city failed to learn water towers were unregistered and/or uninspected.

The New York City Health Department reported seven deaths in connection to the outbreak, but Crump suspects the actual death toll is under-reported.

The family of 53-year-old Bruce Scott is included in the suit. Scott died on July 26, and his partner, Lakisha Plowden, said a month later the city health department called her to confirm Legionnaires' disease was the cause of death.

"He had chills. He had fever," Plowden said. "Next thing you know, I'm looking at him with a big old tube down his throat."

Now, the couple's 6-year-old daughter, Brooke, goes to grief counseling with her devastated mom.

"He took Brooke to school every day or picked her up, either/or. He went to all of her school functions, and he was a good man. He was a great dad," Plowden said.

"His daughter deserves to know the truth of why her father died," Crump said.

"All your organs are starting to fail"

Legionnaires disease is a severe pneumonia caused by the bacteria Legionella.

City leaders say the outbreak started in late July, clustered in Central Harlem, and was traced back to 12 cooling towers at 10 buildings in the area, including Harlem Hospital and three other city-run buildings.

At a news conference at Rev. Al Sharpton's nonprofit civil rights organization The National Action Network, others came forward, including survivor Ian Avant.

"I was dying," he said. "All your organs are starting to fail."

Crump previously filed lawsuits against two construction companies.

Leaders of Skanska USA Building, Inc., a construction company named in lawsuits, said while they cannot comment on pending litigation, they are cooperating with the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

A spokesperson for City Hall said in a statement:

"We mourn those who lost their lives, and our thoughts are with their loved ones. Thanks to our swift efforts, we were able to save countless more lives in the face of this outbreak. As we prepare for any future outbreaks, we have put forward concrete actions we are already taking to improve all aspects of this process and support proposed legislation to strengthen laws and requirements for building owners, which are already among the strongest in the country. We will review any lawsuits once they are received."