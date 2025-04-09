Over 200 cats rescued after Happy Cat Sanctuary fire now up for adoption on Long Island

Cats rescued after Happy Cat Sanctuary fire now up for adoption

Over 200 cats rescued after last week's Happy Cat Sanctuary fire on Long Island are now up for adoption.

They are being housed temporarily in a Suffolk County warehouse.

The Southampton Animal Shelter took some of the 225 cats, and others will be available at the Bideawee Adoption Center.

"They will get loving homes, and as long as it takes them to get an adopter, they will be with us. We always like to say, 'Before they are part of your family, they are part of ours,'" Bidewee President Leslie Granger said. "We are really looking forward to helping these cats, especially after everything they've been through."

Volunteers say they still need more non-kill shelters to accept cats for public adoption.

Cat sanctuary founder killed in Long Island fire

The fire broke out the morning of March 31 at Chris Arsenault's home in Medford. Arsenault had converted his home into a shelter and shared it with 300 cats.

Arsenault died in the fire, along with over 160 cats were killed in the fire, officials say.

Surviving cats were rescued by local organizations and treated.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined, but it is not considered suspicious and arson is not suspected.