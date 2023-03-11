Hand found in Staten Island park belongs to woman who died in 2011 and was buried nearby, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says human remains discovered by a man walking his dog at a Staten Island park belong to a 63-year-old woman who died in 2011.

The dog walker found a hand in a wooded area near Amboy and Cunningham Roads in Pleasant Plains on Friday.

According to police, a plot next to the woman's grave at the Resurrection Cemetery was excavated on Feb. 27 and soil from it was put in a tree lined area nearby.

The hand was in the soil and over time ended up in the park, police said.