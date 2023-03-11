Hand found in Staten Island park belongs to woman who died in 2011 and was buried nearby, NYPD says
NEW YORK -- The NYPD says human remains discovered by a man walking his dog at a Staten Island park belong to a 63-year-old woman who died in 2011.
The dog walker found a hand in a wooded area near Amboy and Cunningham Roads in Pleasant Plains on Friday.
According to police, a plot next to the woman's grave at the Resurrection Cemetery was excavated on Feb. 27 and soil from it was put in a tree lined area nearby.
The hand was in the soil and over time ended up in the park, police said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.