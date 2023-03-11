Watch CBS News
Hand found in Staten Island park belongs to woman who died in 2011 and was buried nearby, NYPD says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police: Human hand discovered in Pleasant Plains, Staten Island
Police: Human hand discovered in Pleasant Plains, Staten Island 00:22

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says human remains discovered by a man walking his dog at a Staten Island park belong to a 63-year-old woman who died in 2011. 

The dog walker found a hand in a wooded area near Amboy and Cunningham Roads in Pleasant Plains on Friday

According to police, a plot next to the woman's grave at the Resurrection Cemetery was excavated on Feb. 27 and soil from it was put in a tree lined area nearby. 

The hand was in the soil and over time ended up in the park, police said. 

First published on March 11, 2023 / 2:22 PM

