Human remains found in wooded area of Pleasant Plains on Staten Island
NEW YORK - There's been a disturbing discovery on Staten Island.
Police say human remains were found in Pleasant Plains.
What appears to be a human hand was discovered Thursday afternoon in a wooded area near Amboy and Cunningham Roads.
Police say they were alerted to the scene by a 911 call.
Chopper 2 spotted numerous investigators at the scene.
