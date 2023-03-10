Watch CBS News
Human remains found in wooded area of Pleasant Plains on Staten Island

NEW YORK - There's been a disturbing discovery on Staten Island

Police say human remains were found in Pleasant Plains. 

What appears to be a human hand was discovered Thursday afternoon in a wooded area near Amboy and Cunningham Roads. 

Police say they were alerted to the scene by a 911 call. 

Chopper 2 spotted numerous investigators at the scene. 

