Man convicted in fatal shooting of NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller set to be sentenced

Guy Rivera, the man convicted of fatally shooting NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller during a traffic stop in 2024, is due in court for a sentencing hearing Monday.

On April 1, Rivera was found guilty of aggravated manslaughter, along with criminal possession of a weapon. The jury found him not guilty of murder, the most serious charge.

He was also found guilty of attempted murder for trying to shoot NYPD Sgt. Sasha Rosen, who was with Diller at the time.

Rivera, 36, faces up to 90 years in prison.

Victim impact statements will be read at the hearing.

Deadly traffic stop shooting

The shooting happened in Queens on March 25, 2024.

Diller, 31, and other members of the NYPD's Community Response team spotted Rivera with what appeared to be a gun in his hoodie pocket, prosecutors said.

Rivera allegedly got into the passenger seat of a car and ignored officers when they told him to roll down the window, take his hands out of his pockets, and get out of the vehicle.

As officers pulled Rivera from the car, Rivera's gun was discharged, striking Diller just below his bullet-resistant vest. Prosecutors said Rivera then pointed the gun at Rosen, but the gun jammed.

Rivera was shot twice by police.

Diller was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died. He was an officer at the time of the shooting and was posthumously promoted to detective.

Split verdict

During the trial, the defense argued Rosen caused the gun to go off unintentionally when he pulled Rivera from the vehicle.

"If they didn't prove intentional murder, then you can't convict ... a murder in the first degree," defense attorney Jamal Johnson said during his closing arguments.

The jury deliberated for about eight hours before finding him guilty on four of the five counts he was charged with.

Some local officials expressed disappointment in the split verdict, including the Queens District Attorney, New York City Police Benevolent Association president, and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

"While I am deeply disappointed that Jonathan's killer was not convicted of the top murder charge, I am grateful that he has been convicted on all other counts. My hope is that the ultimate sentence in this case will reflect the gravity of his actions, and the profound loss he caused for Stephanie, Ryan, the Diller family, the NYPD, and the entire City of New York," Tisch said in a statement, in part, after the verdict was announced.