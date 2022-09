Gridlock Alert Days: New York City Department of Transportation announces when to expect the worst traffic across the city

NEW YORK -- New York City's Department of Transportation has released the list of Gridlock Alert Days for the rest of the year.

Gridlock Alert Days are days when congestion and slow-moving traffic are expected.

The full list of Gridlock Alert Days is as follows:

Monday, September 19, 2022

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Thursday, September 22, 2022

Friday, September 23, 2022

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Thursday, November 17, 2022

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Thursday, December 1, 2022

Friday, December 2, 2022

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Friday, December 9, 2022

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Thursday, December 15, 2022

For more information, visit nyc.gov/gridlockalert.